So you want to be a… street photographer

As Magnum Photos launches a new online course in street photography, we talk to Martin Parr about his tips for getting started, how you have to take a lot of rubbish, and why it’s best to shoot first and deal with problems later

Martin Parr has spent over 50 years documenting the foibles of British life in all their quirky and occasionally ludicrous glory. His work appears in books and exhibitions all over the world, and in 2017 he opened the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, which exhibits and supports photography focused on the British Isles.

Parr is one of seven Magnum Photos photographers – alongside Bruce Gilden, Susan Meiselas, Richard Kalvar, Carolyn Drake, Peter van Agtmael and Mark Power – who have contributed to The Art of Street Photography, Magnum’s first venture into online education.

Participants on the course, which costs $99, receive a curriculum of video lessons, case studies and practical advice on how to improve their work. “It’s a good opportunity for people to pay a much smaller fee and actually have almost the pleasure of going on six different workshops, hearing how photographers work and more importantly seeing how they work,” says Parr.

Below, Parr offers his insights and experiences on photographing in the street.