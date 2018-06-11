So you want to design a World Cup kit?

You might think designing a World Cup football kit was relatively straightforward. FIFA’s 92-page Equipment Regulations, published at the time of the 2014 event suggest otherwise.

World Cup kits are subject to stringent design guidelines laid down by FIFA in its official Equipment Regulations, covering everything from type sizes to colours and logos.

The document for the Brazil tournament declares that its purpose is “to allow the manufacturers to enhance our sport through aesthetic creativity and design”. But, it warns, “in return, those parties are expected to follow the rules”. And there are plenty of them.