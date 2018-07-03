So you want to set up a design festival?

Following the first edition of the Birmingham Design Festival last month, we speak to co-directors Daniel Alcorn and Luke Tonge about not having a life for nine months, plane-related near disasters and giving the city’s creative community something to shout about

The UK’s design festival scene has been going from strength to strength over the last few years. This September will mark the 15th year that London Design Festival takes over the capital for seven days of talks, workshops and exhibitions, while newer players such as Design Manchester and Graphic Design Festival Scotland have helped ensure that the country’s creative scene isn’t too London-centric. The Midlands however, has been somewhat neglected from the party – at least up until now. Giving the region an injection of life was the task Dan Alcorn and Luke Tonge thrust upon themselves when they decided to set up Birmingham Design Festival, which took place for the first time last month.