Image of the three Soho House magazine covers featuring portraits of John Boyega, Ellie Bamber and Evan Mock

Soho House launches new magazine with a splash

Known for its global suite of private members’ clubs, the brand has unveiled a bi-annual publication to support its new awards scheme, complete with a hyper-saturated palette and a playful take on type

By

Soho House is known for its luxe members-only clubs around the world, as well as a growing array of offshoots, like its plush homeware and skincare ranges. So the new Soho House magazine may surprise those who would expect the dimmed lights and muted luxury of those spaces to be translated onto its pages. Yet surprise is exactly what recently appointed editorial creative director Andrew Diprose, who previously worked at titles like Wired, GQ, and Elle, was hoping to achieve.

The magazine, Diprose says, is entirely new, and not a revival of House Notes, the publication that Soho House used to produce before the pandemic. Its launch dovetails with Soho House’s new awards (which he also worked on) celebrating talent across the worlds of culture and creativity, and is being used to support the scheme by housing a range of profiles on the winners. Spot acting elite John Boyega and Paapa Essiedu in the issue alongside fashion designers Harris Reed and Bianca Saunders.

Image of a Soho House magazine spread on designer Harris Read, including a portrait of the designer holding a tennis racquet
Image from Soho House magazine of a spread on actor Paapa Essiedu

The first issue has a core palette of six splashy, ice lolly hues that pop off the page, while the bold display typeface is joined by a bubbly guest typeface, which Diprose says has “just the right amount of readability”. The hyper-saturated palette is woven throughout the issue: you’ll see it in the colouramas used in the photoshoots, or the illustrations by Lucy Jones commissioned for op-eds, or even in the objects that Christopher Mitchell shot for the still life story.

“I think a lot of what people expect – one, from Soho House, and two, from independent publishing – is very black and white, and is quite spare. There’s a place for that and that’s lovely, but … we wanted to do something that was fresh and bold and a little bit arresting,” Diprose explains.

Graphic showing the magazine title 'Soho House' against orange, pink and blue backdrops
Image of Ellie Bamber in Soho House magazine next to a photograph of a stick of rock that reads 'Soho House'

“I think that’s come from [founder] Nick Jones right at the top. It’s an ambitious company and he wants to keep things moving,” he says of the new direction. “He doesn’t want things to be tight and measly – he wants people partying. He doesn’t want clean plates and full glasses – he wants real life, people eating, drinking, having fun, meeting people, making connections. So hopefully it is surprising.”

Photographs that capture that energy appear in the pages, demonstrating the same kind of raucous, lived-in aesthetic that’s permeating the food and restaurant worlds at the moment. “In many ways you want the photography and the storytelling to be world class, but then I don’t want it to be ‘trad’ either, coming from so many years with Condé Nast.”

Image of Soho House magazine showing party-style photographs, with the headline that reads 'House Party'
Image of a Soho House magazine spread on designer Bianca Saunders

It might be a “glorious experiment” but the design still relied on plenty of “geekery”, he insists, whether in the similarity between the CMYK and RGB references that ensure consistency across print and digital, or the ‘golden ratio’ created by the page proportions. “Obviously anyone who is geeky about design is going to love sneaking in a golden section to a page layout!”

Some design elements, like the condensed display typeface and the grid layouts designed to evoke the brand’s square logo, will remain as the “nuts and bolts” of future issues, yet the rest is open to evolution. “It’s all up for grabs!”

Image of an op-ed spread in Soho House magazine
Image of Soho House magazine showing party-style photographs
Image of Soho House magazine contents page
Image of a spread in Soho House magazine that reads 'Bring the House Home'

Soho House magazine is available in the private members clubs, and will be stocked at selected newsstands and galleries; sohohouse.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Bridging the Gap

In this new report, we shine a light on some under-acknowledged gaps in the creative industries and examine how these might be closed

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON