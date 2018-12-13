Some news about CR

I joined Creative Review as Staff Writer in 1993, pretty much 25 years ago to the month, writes Patrick Burgoyne, shown above. Even after becoming Editor in 1999, I could never have imagined I would stay for so long. Perhaps it’s a reflection of the wonderful people I have worked with and the endlessly fascinating industry I work in, that CR has proved to be such a big part of my life.

But although both CR and the creative industry continue to go from strength to strength, I had been thinking for some time about what my next step should be. First, there was some work to do. In the past three years, we have redesigned both the website and the magazine, we have gone from monthly to bi-monthly in print and, in April this year, introduced a new subscription model, including a paywall online. We’ve changed what we do, why we do it and how we do it. With this transformation successfully achieved, I felt it was the right time to hand over the keys.

CR is thriving. Subscriptions are outperforming all expectations and we have a brilliant team with the ideal mix of skills and experience to take CR into the future. From February, Eliza Williams will take over as Editor of CR. Eliza has been fundamental to the change that has taken place here recently, particularly in our move to a subscriptions model online. She’s absolutely the right person to lead CR into the next stage of its life.

I won’t be heading out of the door straightaway. Until February, I will still be leading the team and helping to make sure that everything is in place for the future. In the meantime, I’d like to thank everyone who has worked with me here on CR for all their help over the years. And, of course, I’d like to thank all our readers and all the brilliant creative people I have met along the way.