SomeOne gives fintech brand Pay.UK a facelift

Previously known as New Payment System Operator, the payments company is hoping to shake off the finance sector’s old fashioned reputation with a continuously moving brand mark

Formed in 2017, New Payment System Operator (NPSO) brings together a number of existing payments companies including Bacs Direct Credit, Direct Debit, Faster Payments, cheques and Paym under one master brand.

Together, the companies move over £6.7 trillion a year for both individuals and businesses, which use them for services such as salaries, online banking and bill payments.

