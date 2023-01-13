Music and sonic branding are the glue that can connect a brand across a multitude of channels. Which is why, says MassiveMusic’s Paul Reynolds, it pays to bring in the music experts at the very beginning of a project

“You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,” said Bob Dylan, and you don’t need me to tell you that there are some very chilly economic winds blowing across the creative ecosystem.

Economic headwinds are forcing brands and agencies to make some tough decisions on creative budgets and every pound has to pay. If you’re a campaign director having to make hard choices, I’d urge you to think carefully about degrading the elements that lead to campaign effectiveness and emotional engagement.

During the height of Covid, we saw brands and agencies play it safe and slash assets that have proven consistently to be effective – mainly music. How did those short-term tactics work out?