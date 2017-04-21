Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2017

The winners of the 10th annual Sony World Photography Awards were announced last night, with British photographer Martin Parr being recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to Photography. Parr’s 40 year career is being celebrated with an exhibition of some of his work, including some rarely seen early black and white photographs. His photographs, along with other winning work will be on exhibit at London’s Somerset House till May 7.
This year, the professional and open categories received a total of over 227,000 entries from 183 countries. Belgian photographer Frederik Buyckx was named Photographer of the Year for his series titled Whiteout; a breathtaking documentation of isolated communities living in the Balkans, Scandinavia and Central Asia. Buyckx explains that the series focuses on a ‘struggle against disappearance’, the brutal effects of the crippling cold and endless snow experienced by these regions.
Amateur Russian photographer Alexander Vinogradov won the Open Photographer of the Year award. His portrait titled Mathilda, which he says was inspired by the French film Léon was named the best single photograph entered in the awards.
