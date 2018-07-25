South Africa releases commemorative Mandela banknotes
The South African Reserve Bank has revealed a new set of notes commemorating the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. Each note depicts a different stage of Mandela’s life and includes subtle references to wildlife and Mandela’s patterned shirts
The designs went into circulation last week to mark Mandela’s birthday on July 18. They were designed by UK banknote manufacturing company De La Rue – the same company that designed the ballot papers for South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994.
South Africa’s current bank notes feature an image of Mandela on the front and one of the big five (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and Cape buffalo) on the reverse. The commemorative notes feature a similar front, but each one depicts a different stage of Mandela’s life on the reverse – from his birth to his imprisonment at Robben Island to his time at President of South Africa – alongside a picture of him in traditional tribal dress.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.