Sparkly new posters from McDonald’s France

McDonald’s has created this simple yet appealing poster campaign to advertise its late-night opening in France.

Following in the footsteps of McDonald’s previous Pictograms campaign, this new series of ads focuses on the brand’s key products of the Big Mac, fries and sundae, but this time portrays them in twinkly lights, to emphasise the fast food chain’s late opening hours.

It may look simple, but the campaign, which is shot by Helmut Stelzenberger, required no less than 10 days of building and two days of shooting with 1100 LEDs. Behind-the-scenes images from the shoot are shown below.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA Paris

ECDs: Benjamin Marchal, Faustin Claverie

Copywriters: Antoine Gauquelin, Antoine Colin

Art Director: Bruno Bicalho Carvalhaes

Photographer : Helmut Stelzenberger