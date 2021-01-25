Specsavers and the in-house life

One of the major creative shifts in recent years has been the rise of the in-house agency. Here, Nicola Wardell, MD of The Agency at Specsavers, talks about the challenges and rewards of in-house life

By

Wardell joined Specsavers in February 2020, after a long and distinguished agency career, including stints as CCO at Havas and managing partner at Grey London.

Guernsey-based Specsavers has had an in-house creative function since 1988. Under former Creative Director Graham Daldry, who joined in 1999 and wrote the famous ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ line in 2002, it has produced some of the most notable campaigns from any in-house agency. When Daldry left the business in March 2020, Specsavers’ in-house team had grown to 90 people, encompassing everything from data analysis to retail interior design.

This interview forms part of a series from the In-House Agency Leaders Club, created by consultancy WDC and ex-CR editor Patrick Burgoyne, which will explore the unique opportunities and complications of working in-house.

IHALC: When you were thinking about this role, what was it that attracted you to it? And what kind of preconceptions did you have about it?
NW: I think the ability to influence the clients is greater. I’ve always, like I’m sure most agency leaders, believed that what’s best for your client, is best for the agency. But there are sometimes the inevitable conflicting agendas. So, the thought of just being able to be 100% single-mindedly focused on what’s the right thing for that brand, and the business with nothing else getting in the way, was really appealing.

I think the other thing is, (and maybe this is just a personal thing), as I’ve got older, making a positive difference through the work I do has become more important. So, the Specsavers brand was a real draw to me. I remember when the job description came through, I said to my husband, ‘Oh my god, this is like my dream job’, because it’s doing what I know I can do but in a client-side organisation, for a brand that makes a difference. Our brand purpose is all about making a positive difference to the lives of all through sight and hearing. Throughout my career I’ve done the confectionery, the snack foods, the booze, all great fun and still important work. But what we do here as an organisation really does impact people’s lives properly. And that meant a lot to me. It really is quite a special business. It’s still family owned and it has a great culture.

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham