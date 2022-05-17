Nike_50_Mars_Blackmon

Spike Lee directs Nike 50th anniversary spot

The director reprises his famed Mars Blackmon character for the ad, which provides a trip down memory lane, though with a twist

By

Spike Lee first introduced the fast-talking, Brooklyn-loving character of Mars Blackmon in his acclaimed 1986 movie She’s Gotta Have It.

He returns in full effect in the new Nike spot, wearing his distinctive uniform of a Brooklyn cycling cap and giant ‘Mars’ chain and is shown playing chess in a Brooklyn park while declaring how he’s “seen it all” when it comes to sports. He goes on to namecheck moments of sporting history he’s witnessed, from stars including Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, and – of course – Michael Jordan.

This is no simple sporting nostalgia fest, however, for Blackmon’s opponent – in both chess and chat – comes in the form Zimmie, played by actor Indigo Hubbard-Salk, who appeared in the TV version of She’s Gotta Have It. Her chain is smaller but she can give as good as she gets in terms of naming sports, and serves the purpose of bringing the spot bang up to date.

Nike released a shorter version of the ad on Twitter, and shown above is the director’s cut. Both end with Blackmon being outwitted by Zimmie, who pronounces “Look OG, no disrespect, I know you think you’ve seen everything, but you ain’t seen nothing yet”, before checkmating him.

The spot forms part of Nike’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which will play out all this week, so we can presumably expect more treats to come. Lee’s film offers a reflection on 50 years of the brand and sports but is delivered with a light touch, and as much an eye on the future as the past.

Lee’s Blackmon character of course has his own part to play in Nike’s history too, having starred in a series of ads for the brand alongside Michael Jordan in the late 80s and 90s – these spots are also name-checked in the 50th anniversary spot.

nike.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER