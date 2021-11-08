Spiritualized’s new video reflects on the good and bad of humankind

Released to accompany the track Always Together With You, the promo takes viewers on a journey through both the beauty and destruction we have created on Earth

The song is the first release from Spritualized’s new album Everything Was Beautiful, which is released next February. Directed by Jason Pierce, aka J Spaceman (frontman and the sole continuous member of Spritualized), with creative direction from Prettybird founder Juliette Larthe, the video features a series of ever-changing images of life on Earth.

Initially these are overlaid by artwork for the new album in the style of pharmaceutical packaging (a long-established motif in Spritualized’s album design, first established by Mark Farrow for the 1997 album Ladies and Gentlemen we are Floating in Space). Halfway through though, this imagery – and the induced bliss it might imply – is removed and the video turns to darker shots of riots, damage and destruction.

“The song is like an antidepressant and the visuals illustrate the dichotomy of our antidotes to suffering,” explains Larthe. “There are multiple layers to unpack regarding the connotations of medicine/medical wellness and the medical packet in the centre of Always Together With You can illustrate this succinctly. The imagery can be at odds with this, and an illustration of where we can go wrong.”

The new album follows the reissue of the band’s first four albums this year. Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful, which was created at 11 different studios, as well as at his home. He also employed more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me,” Spaceman says. “Not like you’re spiralling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of … achieve. Well, you get there.”

Credits:

Director: J Spaceman

Creative Director/Exec Producer: Juliette Larthe

Production Company: Prettybird UK

Head of Creative Resources: Tom Manaton

Visual Treatment: Daniel Fletcher

Original design concept: Farrow

Editor: Gaia Borretti

Edit House: The Assembly Rooms