How do you shoot compelling sports photography?

Sports photography is changing, with a distinct trend for more personal stories emerging, whether for brands or editorial. Here CR speaks to three photographers who offer advice on how to capture these intimate moments

By

It’s a challenge to capture sport in a static image. It used to be just about the game, but now as curious viewers and consumers we’re interested in every aspect, from the players to the fans, the training to what they wear, and brands have started to realise this. So, with so many options, what makes a compelling sports image today? And how do you create it? 

Photographers Jane Stockdale, Emily Maye and Tom Cockram have all worked across an array of different sport-based commercial and editorial projects for much of their careers, with big brands such as Nike, adidas, the Olympics and many more. Over the years they’ve honed in on what’s important, from up close and personal access to truly understanding what’s interesting about the sport they’re documenting. Here, CR speaks to all three photographers about their approaches and how they prepare for shoots. 

Scottish photographer Jane Stockdale started out as a documentary photographer shooting bands. While at art school in Edinburgh she worked on a project that captured crowds and saw her photograph events across Scotland from clubs to gigs, protests to premieres, football matches to rugby games. Afterwards, this led to commissions to shoot projects for Celtic FC and local teams to document the fans.

Top: Nike Holland; Above: World Cup for ING. Both images: Jane Stockdale

More from CR

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham