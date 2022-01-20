Superunion is behind the rebrand for the Swiss public service broadcaster’s sports division, which is designed to appeal to people’s national sporting pride

As one of the key brands within Swiss public service broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen’s (SRF) output, SRF Sport connects millions of sports fans in Switzerland with national and international sporting events through TV, radio and digital.

Working alongside the broadcaster, brand agency Superunion was tasked with creating a new visual identity that reflected SRF Sport’s role in bringing the best of sporting action to viewers in the digital era, while being in sync with the wider SRF master brand.

Inspired by the idea of ‘feeling closer’, the new branding looks to pay tribute to the national pride of Swiss sporting fans by bringing them close to the action.

The core colour palette uses red, white and black, with red and white representing the colours of the Swiss flag and identifying SRF Sport’s role as the country’s public service broadcaster.

Motion plays a big role in the identity in order to bring audiences, quite literally, closer to the action. The horizontal and vertical axis within the Swiss flag, for instance, are reflected in a crosshair lens graphic element which interacts with both static and animated visuals.

Superunion also worked with type foundry Dalton Maag to develop a bespoke typeface in which the cropped letterforms amplify the sense of being ‘close up’. This can be seen most prominently with the new wordmark, in which the word ‘sport’ is cropped.

Black and white sports imagery looks to capture the moments that excite fans, while also helping to build a visually distinct and consistent approach. Meanwhile, the variety of SRF Sport’s content areas is reflected by giving each core programming area a unique look through subtle nuances in the design.

Superunion executive creative director, Stuart Radford, says: We wanted to build a brand identity that not only felt true to Swiss national sporting pride, but that also had the strength to live and grow, now and in the future.”

superunion.com