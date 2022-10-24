VMLYR_STAMMA_ItsHowWeTalk_OOH1

Stamma campaign calls out misconceptions around stammering

Released to mark International Stammering Awareness Day on October 22, the new campaign by VMLY&R features a stop motion film voiced by members of the stammering community

By

Stamma, the British Stammering Association, hopes that the new campaign will help tackle some of the damaging clichés surrounding having a stammer.

Titled It’s How We Talk, the campaign features a film directed by Daniel Liakh and a series of OOH executions, photographed by David Vintiner. Overall the campaign features 17 members of the stammering community.

“It was such a joy to photograph a no holds barred, front-on presentation of people mid-stammer,” says Vintiner. “Non-stammerers often don’t know how to react or where to look when a stammerer is speaking. I hope these portraits make people stop and not look away. There’s a great deal of beauty in the moment, in someone speaking with a stammer.”

The campaign follows Stamma’s award-winning 2021 campaign which addressed the lack of representation of stammering in the media. This year the emphasis is on raising awareness and greater understanding.

“Our polling shows 59% of people are unable to name a character from TV or film who stammers – a startling absences of representation which drives lack of recognition in everyday life,” says Jane Powell, CEO of Stamma. “This campaign intends to create greater visibility and understanding within the public that stammering is just how some people talk.”

VMLYR_STAMMA_ItsHowWeTalk_OOH2
VMLYR_STAMMA_ItsHowWeTalk_OOH4

Credits:
Agency: VMLY&R
Photography: David Vintiner
Director: David Liakh
Production Company: Sticker Studios
Post-production: Nomad
Editor: Beth Roberts

