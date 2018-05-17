Up Front Brewing’s new range of craft beers features artwork from long-term Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood – and take inspiration from Herman Melville’s Moby Dick

Stanley Donwood is best known for his prints, paintings and collaborations with Radiohead. Now, his illustrations can be found on a range of craft beers for Glasgow beer label Up Front Brewing.

Up Front Brewing is a new label founded by brewer Jake Griffin. Its beers are named after characters and objects from Herman Melleville’s 1851 novel Moby Dick. Packaging for the brand’s Ishmael IPA, AHAB Stout and gose beer Yojo also take inspiration from Melleville’s epic and feature a black-and-white print of a “seaborne adventure” created by Donwood.

