Stanley Donwood rare print sale
Artist and long-time Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood has been looking through his back catalogue of screenprints and has put together an exhibition of rare and sold out prints which opens at Jealous East in London today
Stanley Donwood has been in a reflective mood of late. At the end of last year created a catalogue – “it was supposed to look like a manual from the 1950s or something,” he says – that documents all the prints he has created, stretching back to 2004.
He has now decided to hold an exhibition of a selection of the most rare (and in some cases previously sold out) prints in his archive at Jealous East gallery in London. “It’s basically things that there aren’t very many of, in some cases, just one print left,” he says. “It’s 15 years worth of screen printing.”
