Starface brand

Starface is the viral skincare brand normalising acne

We speak to the team behind Starface about how it is using creativity, collaborations and a killer TikTok strategy to become the skincare brand of choice for Gen Z

By

The beauty industry has been prone to outdated and harmful clichés over the years: think slim white models, Hollywood smiles and unrealistically flawless skin. Thankfully, there has been a marked shift in thinking more recently, with the likes of natural beauty brand Glossier and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty range leading the way. Meanwhile, on social media, there’s been a rise of the makeup free selfie, and agency Ogilvy just announced it will no longer work with influencers who retouch their faces or bodies.

Julie Schott bore the brunt of the beauty industry’s weighty expectations when she was working as a beauty editor at Elle in the 2010s, around the same time as she was dealing with the onset of acne. By 2019, her frustration with the mindset that spots were something shameful to be dealt with in secret led Schott and co-founder Brian Bordainick to launch Starface, a new skincare brand that aims to change attitudes towards acne.

Starface brand

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER