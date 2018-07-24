Digital-only bank Starling announced the introduction of portrait oriented cards, which they say, are “designed to reflect the way people use cards today”. We speak to Art Director Mark Day about the reasoning behind the change

The new vertical cards for personal users

Challenger bank Starling has today announced a bank card design revamp. The new design keeps with the sort of minimalist, stripped back aesthetic we’ve come to expect of the current crop of mobile-only banks. Like fellow challengers Monzo and Revolut, the cards also come in a signature, eye-grabbing brand colour. But Starling’s new cards are vertical, and take the minimalism a step further by stripping the front of the card of all personal information.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk