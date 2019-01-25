Starting Over: Carter Studio

Not everyone would contemplate working with their dad, never mind spending all day sitting across from them in the same room. But that’s precisely the set up at Carter Studio, the graphic design firm founded by Joe and Phil Carter

For 30 years, with his creative partner Phil Wong, Phil Carter ran one of the most successful independent design studios in the UK. With high-profile projects such as the Formula One and Wall’s ice cream identities as well a series of award-winning projects for Howies, Carter Wong established a reputation for being able to deliver beautifully-crafted ideas for even the biggest clients. But in 2015 Wong announced his retirement and Carter was left with a decision to make.

At the same time, Carter’s son Joe had been building his own design career. Following stints at Spin, This is Real Art and Paul Belford Studio, he had been working independently from a desk at Carter Wong.

Joe was thinking about starting his own studio while Phil was contemplating his next career move.

“I called him and said ‘how do you fancy working with the old man?'”