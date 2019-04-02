The designer has collaborated with sustainably minded rug brand The Knot Collective on a new design that makes light of his frustration with his out-of-control carpet fringes

Rug brand The Knot Collective is no stranger to a good old-fashioned collab. The Manchester-based company has previously teamed up with the likes of designer Kate Moross and Barcelona’s Hey Studio on its vibrant array of art rugs.

The brand’s latest collaboration comes in the form of bright red rug creation conceived by Stefan Sagmeister. In keeping with the designer’s surreal sense of humour, the centrepiece of the rug is a giant, black hair comb graphic.

“The idea came from the fact that my carpet fringes always seem to be an unruly mess,” says Sagmeister. “So I made a little sketch of a carpet with a large comb, trying to keep them in line.”

As well as looking rather nice, the limited edition design will also appeal to the eco-friendly rug purchasers among us. It has been produced using 100% recycled polyester yarn, meaning that more than 3,850 plastic bottles will be diverted from a landfill for every rug sold.

A portion of the profit from each sale will also be donated to non-profit organisation Goodweave, which is committed to ending illegal child labour in the rug making industry.

Comb is available in a limited edition of 12 in five different sizes, ranging from £540 – £2160; knotcollective.com