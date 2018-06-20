Stéphane Xiberras: If I could change one thing about advertising
Stéphane Xiberras, President & CCO at BETC Paris, takes us on a journey back through time to illustrate what he would change about the ad industry if he could
If I was to change something in advertising, I think that I would change myself. Or, more precisely I would change my date of birth.
As simple as changing the alarm on your smart phone, with the flick of a finger I would travel back in time and arrive at the year 1952!
Heading straight into a meeting with Ned and William. The assistant is wearing a fuchsia dress, the air is heavy with the same jasmin perfume my grandmother wore… “Mr Doyle and Mr Bernbach are waiting for you sir,” she says.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk