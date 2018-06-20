Stéphane Xiberras: If I could change one thing about advertising

Stéphane Xiberras, President & CCO at BETC Paris, takes us on a journey back through time to illustrate what he would change about the ad industry if he could

If I was to change something in advertising, I think that I would change myself. Or, more precisely I would change my date of birth.

As simple as changing the alarm on your smart phone, with the flick of a finger I would travel back in time and arrive at the year 1952!

Heading straight into a meeting with Ned and William. The assistant is wearing a fuchsia dress, the air is heavy with the same jasmin perfume my grandmother wore… “Mr Doyle and Mr Bernbach are waiting for you sir,” she says.