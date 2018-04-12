Stephen Collins on making funny cartoons

As a keen-eyed observer of modern life, Stephen Collins produces some of the funniest cartoons around. He tells us about his working process, where he gets his ideas from – and reveals just what goes on at the ‘Whimsy Mine’, via a brand new comic drawn specially for Creative Review.

By

Stephen Collins’ work has featured in a number of magazines and currently appears in the Guardian Weekend Magazine every Saturday. He published his debut graphic novel, The Gigantic Beard That Was Evil, in 2013 and his Some Comics strips collection the following year.

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR