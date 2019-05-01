Stephen Shore on how rules and restrictions can lead to great photography

At this year’s Photo London, the annual fair held in London’s Somerset House, the American artist Stephen Shore will be awarded Master of Photography. We talk to him about his process

Stephen Shore rose to fame in the 1970s as one of a number of US photographers – including William Eggleston and Joel Meyerowitz – who pioneered the use of colour in art photography.

Success came early, with Shore, the only son of Jewish parents who ran a small handbag company in New York, famously entering the collection of New York’s MoMA when he was just 14. In 1961, he persuaded the then photography director, Edward Steichen, to buy three of his earliest prints.

Just over ten years later, when he was 24, Shore became only the second living photographer to have a solo show of his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.