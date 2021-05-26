Stonewall’s new identity embraces a more activist future

JKR has updated the LGBTQ+ organisation’s branding, introducing a new logo, colour palette and set of fonts to reflect Stonewall’s focus on pride and activism

The identity is designed to help Stonewall – which was founded in 1989 – continue to fight for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, in recognition that the organisation’s work has become more complex in recent times.

Over the years, the organisation has campaigned for equal rights around marriage, adoption and inclusive education – but now faces rising levels of intolerance. While fighting for acceptance is still very much on the agenda, Stonewall’s updated branding reflects a move towards a more activist role.

“We imagine a world where all LGBTQ+ people of all identities experience not only equal opportunities, but equitable outcomes,” says Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley. “Where our governments, communities, faith institutions and families don’t merely allow us to exist, but actively shield us from harm and help us thrive.”

JKR – who worked on the project with purpose consultancy Revolt – has replaced Stonewall’s previous wordmark and star motif, creating a logo that uses the double L of the organisation’s name as an equals sign and an upwards arrow. The agency says it’s partly inspired by the neon sign of the Stonewall Inn – the location for the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, which galvanised the gay rights movement.

Two new custom typefaces, designed by F37 Foundry, have been introduced – Stonewall Loud and Stonewall Proud – which the agency says are designed to work as well on an Instagram feed as on a protest sign. And lastly, JKR has updated Stonewall’s colour palette, taking inspiration from the rainbow flag but giving it a “modern twist” by using complementary colours that can be mixed and matched for various branding uses.

JKR says the branding is intended to “help Stonewall look and sound like a leader”, and indeed it does feel far more sophisticated than its previous identity. It lends a defiant, rallying cry to the organisation’s branding – something that feels necessary as we face a wave of homophobia and transphobia across the world.

jkrglobal.com; revoltlondon.com