Why stress and creativity do not go well together

Stress and creativity do no go well together. In fact, it’s been scientifically proven that under duress the brain shuts down the critical functions that feed the creative process. Tanya Livesey, Leadership Coach and Global Head of Creative Talent at The Talent Business, has some coping strategies for strung-out readers

By

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects and the best will appear in the Work section of the CR website

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily update of the biggest stories in creativity, as curated by the CR team, delivered direct to your inbox

Hide CommentsStart the discussion

CR Recommends

More from CR

Seven key skills that students need to succeed

As young talent leaves university for the world of work, they’re confronted with a looming gap between what they’ve learned, and what they’re expected to know. We spoke with some of the industry’s best to find out seven key skills that students need to succeed.

DesignStudio rebrands Premier League

The Premier League has launched a new visual identity for the 2016/17 season, with an updated lion icon designed to communicate a new side to the world’s most popular football league

Jobs

View more
IIASA_115x115

Graphic Designer

International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
Centaur_115x115

Integrated Designer

Centaur Media

Make the most of CR