What defines studio culture now?

The hotly anticipated follow-up to Unit Editions’ 2009 book, Studio Culture, features insights from the likes of OK-RM and Peepshow about how to start, run and evolve a design studio today

By

It’s been just over ten years since Unit Editions published its first ever book, Studio Culture: The Secret Life of the Graphic Design Studio. Speaking to CR about the making of the book at the time, the publisher’s co-founder Adrian Shaughnessy said: “Designers will talk about everything under the sun, except for how they run their studios. I think it’s partly because most people have to make it up as they go along.”

Studio Culture’s attempt to uncover the hidden side of the design world via interviews with a number of successful independent studios – including Universal Everything and A Practice for Everyday Life, among others – also addressed a particularly timely problem. Post-financial crash, with so many design students graduating from colleges and a distinct lack of jobs on offer, a large number of graduates found themselves in the position of setting up their own creative businesses instead.

A decade on, and in the midst of a pandemic, many fresh faces to the industry will find themselves in an eerily similar situation. But design has also witnessed a huge amount of change over the last few years, with the rise of remote working and social media platforms as a tool for communication and self-promotion. It is in this context that Unit Editions is publishing the sequel to the hugely popular original, Studio Culture Now: Advice and Guidance For Designers in a Changing World.

Featuring in-depth Q&A’s with some of the biggest names in design today, including OK-RM, Studio Rejane Dal Bello and even the in-house team at Google Design, Studio Culture Now offers an insight into all the ups and downs of studio life in 2020. Topics covered include starting out and the all-important act of choosing your studio’s name, balancing creativity with profitability, and the less sexy but essential admin side of running a creative business.

More from CR

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham