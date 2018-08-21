Studio Sutherl&’s identity for St Albans Museum + Gallery
The identity for St Albans’ new museum and arts centre takes inspiration from its medieval coat of arms – and features a clever use of triangles and negative space
From its cathedral to its Roman theatre, St Albans isn’t short of historic sites. And now, the Hertfordshire city has a new cultural attraction: the St Albans Museum + Gallery.
Set over three floors in a former town hall, the museum hosts artworks and artefacts dating back 2,000 years. The Georgian building opened in June following a two-year refurbishment project led by John McAslan + Partners, who restored its former courthouses and prison cells and transformed the grand first-floor Assembly Room into a gallery. The museum will host contemporary art shows and cultural events as well as exhibitions exploring St Albans’ past.
Studio Sutherl& worked with the architectural practice to create a new visual identity and wayfinding for the museum, taking inspiration from the city’s historic coat of arms and its saltire flag.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.