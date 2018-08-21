The identity for St Albans’ new museum and arts centre takes inspiration from its medieval coat of arms – and features a clever use of triangles and negative space

From its cathedral to its Roman theatre, St Albans isn’t short of historic sites. And now, the Hertfordshire city has a new cultural attraction: the St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Set over three floors in a former town hall, the museum hosts artworks and artefacts dating back 2,000 years. The Georgian building opened in June following a two-year refurbishment project led by John McAslan + Partners, who restored its former courthouses and prison cells and transformed the grand first-floor Assembly Room into a gallery. The museum will host contemporary art shows and cultural events as well as exhibitions exploring St Albans’ past.

Studio Sutherl& worked with the architectural practice to create a new visual identity and wayfinding for the museum, taking inspiration from the city’s historic coat of arms and its saltire flag.

