The Sustainability Issue is out now!

The climate change agenda arguably took something of a hit in the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, shifting the focus of both the public and ­governments. Yet the lockdowns that were undertaken across the world also highlighted how quickly nations could adapt in extreme circumstances, while individuals and communities relished the cleaner air that came with the lack of cars on the roads and planes in the sky.

As we emerge into a so-called new normal, it is vital that sustainable practices are part of this change. Creatives have a significant role to play here: we have already seen how design and advertising have helped bring sustainable products into the mainstream, and creative thinking is also showing us the way to a potentially greener future.

In the latest issue of Creative Review, we look at the creatives who are leading the charge with new ways of thinking about technology, events, branding, and how we can design cities that are cleaner and more healthy for their inhabitants.

Artists can also help change our perception of things. Our cover this time features the work of photographer Mandy Barker, whose distinctive way of documenting plastic waste in the world’s oceans is both shocking and thought-provoking.

In addition to a wealth of articles on sustainability, this issue of the magazine also features interviews with illustrator Henn Kim and printmaker Amos Paul Kennedy Jr, as well as a conversation with New York-based photographer Philip Montgomery, who documented the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Plus, we have our usual array of opinion pieces, with our agony aunt Anna Higgs discussing how to gain recognition for your work as a freelancer, Patrick Burgoyne on why design and advertising organisations need to change with times, and our ad correspondent Ben Kay on why we all need to be a bit more like Benny from Abba.

