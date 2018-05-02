Sweary pins, pillows and posters help support women in the design industry

Sagmeister & Walsh’s Sorry I Have No Filter merch store sells a range of “weird shit” to raise money for not-for-profit organisation Ladies, Wine & Design.

By

Everything from beanies emblazoned with heart symbols, to socks covered in cheerfully raised middle fingers – the logo of Sorry I Have No Filter – is on offer in Sagmeister & Walsh’s new store, with all profits from sales going towards Ladies, Wine & Design. Jessica Walsh set up LWD two years ago to combat not just the lack of women in senior industry roles, but also in response to the negativity she’d experienced herself – hoping to create an environment that could foster and support women’s creative potential.

Latest from CR

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR