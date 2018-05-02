Sweary pins, pillows and posters help support women in the design industry

Sagmeister & Walsh’s Sorry I Have No Filter merch store sells a range of “weird shit” to raise money for not-for-profit organisation Ladies, Wine & Design.

Everything from beanies emblazoned with heart symbols, to socks covered in cheerfully raised middle fingers – the logo of Sorry I Have No Filter – is on offer in Sagmeister & Walsh’s new store, with all profits from sales going towards Ladies, Wine & Design. Jessica Walsh set up LWD two years ago to combat not just the lack of women in senior industry roles, but also in response to the negativity she’d experienced herself – hoping to create an environment that could foster and support women’s creative potential.