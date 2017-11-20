Sweet and funny Christmas ad from Swiss department store Manor

If you like your Christmas ads to be funny as well as festive, then this one’s for you. The beautifully animated spot for Manor finds Santa (and Santa Jr) befuddled by a small boy’s incomprehensible present request.

By
Manor

Created by BETC Paris, this spot features animation by collective AgainstAllOdds which takes us into the heart of Santa’s workshop. But unlike much Christmassy fare, it’s laugh out loud funny as well as full of festive sparkle, as Santa is given the challenge of working out just what it is that a boy wants for a present.

Credits:
Agency: BETC Paris
CCO: Rémi Babinet
Creative directors: Marie-Eve Schoettl, David Soussan
Creatives: Cyril Arandel, Adrian Skenderovic
Production company: Passion Paris
Directors: AgainstAllOdds

CR Recommends

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

The Annual 2018

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most
respected and trusted awards for the creative
industry. We celebrate the best creative work from
the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Enter now

Jobs

View more

DESIGNER

South East London - Competitive

MOTION GRAPHICS DESIGNER

London - £35,000 - £40,000

CREATIVE INTERIOR DESIGNER

Birmingham - Salary £30-£35k

CREATIVE RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Leeds, West Yorkshire - £20,000 - 30,000

Make the most of CR