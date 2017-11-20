Sweet and funny Christmas ad from Swiss department store Manor

If you like your Christmas ads to be funny as well as festive, then this one’s for you. The beautifully animated spot for Manor finds Santa (and Santa Jr) befuddled by a small boy’s incomprehensible present request.

Created by BETC Paris, this spot features animation by collective AgainstAllOdds which takes us into the heart of Santa’s workshop. But unlike much Christmassy fare, it’s laugh out loud funny as well as full of festive sparkle, as Santa is given the challenge of working out just what it is that a boy wants for a present.

Credits:

Agency: BETC Paris

CCO: Rémi Babinet

Creative directors: Marie-Eve Schoettl, David Soussan

Creatives: Cyril Arandel, Adrian Skenderovic

Production company: Passion Paris

Directors: AgainstAllOdds