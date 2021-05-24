Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

By

“They always say that SZ Magazin is like a bag of surprises. You never know what you’re going to get,” says deputy art director Birthe Steinbeck, who works alongside art director Thomas Kartsolis at the magazine. The supplement is published on a weekly basis as part of Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, one of Germany’s largest.

Kartsolis and Steinbeck have held their respective positions for ten years, and have a fairly good setup thanks to the relative freedom that comes with being a supplement. Plus, as far as the national newspaper publishing landscape goes, they feel their jobs are something of a rarity. “In Germany, you only have two really good supplements,” Kartsolis explains – Zeit magazine being one, the other SZ Magazin. Steinbeck insists that the magazine had a legacy of being adventurous prior to their joining the team, however it’s clear that they have a shared commitment to steering clear of the mundane.

This has led to a broad array of commissioned photography, artwork and illustration throughout its pages and consistently unexpected covers. They might be provocative or pared-back, painted or photographed, authentic or staged. Their work has regularly appeared in CR’s round up of the year’s best magazine covers, including one featuring a stark photograph of the belongings left behind by refugees who die crossing the Mediterranean, and a symbolic cover proving how unmistakeable the Trump ‘colours’ have become.

Top: from a food issue cover photographed by Rafael Krötz. Above: ‘We Have Your Child’ cover comprising logos from popular brands aimed at children

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham