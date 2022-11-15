Taika Waititi takes the reins for Amazon’s Christmas ad

The Oscar-winning director’s sentimental spot for the retailer sees a father recreate a life-size version of a snow globe in his garden shed

It wouldn’t be the Christmas ad season without a little bit of festive schmaltz, and this year Amazon has delivered the goods with an especially heartfelt spot.

Lucky Generals, the agency behind the brand’s holiday campaign since 2017, decided to bring in the big guns to pull off its vision, enlisting the help of Academy Award-winning director, writer and actor Taika Waititi.

Fresh from directing an offbeat ad for Belvedere Vodka, which sees Daniel Craig shake off his 007 associations for good, Waititi’s collaboration with Amazon takes a slightly more conventional form.

Joy is Made tells the story of a father, his daughter and her beloved snow globe – which she refuses to be parted from – as they begin to prepare for the festive celebrations.

With a little help from his neighbours (and a speedily-delivered paper shredder from Amazon, of course), the dad is inspired to pull off an extra special Christmas miracle for his daughter. In the process, it provides a reminder to us all that it’s the thought behind a present which really counts.

Depending on your tolerance for sentimentality, it’s a charming spot that taps into a wider trend among retailers focusing on what really matters at Christmas amid the looming financial crisis – whether it’s spending time with family or simply giving back.

Credits:

Creative Agency: Lucky Generals

Head of Global Creative: Jo Shoesmith

Director: Taika Waititi

Production Company: Hungry Man

DOP: Mike Berlucchi

VFX: Guillaume Weiss