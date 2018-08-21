Take:90 campaign from Police Now hopes to teach anger management

We’re used to counting to ten to try and control our temper, but in fact we need to count to 90 to truly cool down, says a new campaign from Grey London for charity Police Now

We are living in an age where people appear to tip into rage quicker than ever: if evidence were needed, just take a glance at social media, where spats can escalate in seconds.

In an effort to raise awareness around how anger operates in the body, Grey London has created a campaign for charity Police Now which is based on the scientific evidence that it takes just 90 seconds for the neurotransmitters that cause anger to flush out of our systems.

