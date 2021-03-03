Talk Soon is a photographic record of two artists’ quarantine conversations

Erik Kessels and Thomas Sauvin spent lockdown communicating via photographs, with the dialogue now collected in Talk Soon – which offers a collection of nonsensical juxtapositions that speak to the weirdness of quarantine

By

The book captures the strange, wordless exchange the pair shared from their respective home towns of Amsterdam and Beijing, which has been transformed into a set of split-screen postcards, published by Atelier Éditions, that others can tear out and send on.

Author Kingston Trinder has assembled the archive of imagery into a kind of bizarre narrative, bringing together photographs that somehow resonate with one another. An image of a woman doing gymnastics appears next to a boy bending over a wooden tub, and snaps of crockery – apparently clipped from a catalogue – sit happily together. Another page features a (poorly) taxidermied seal beneath a plastic depiction of the animal.

It’s characteristic of the work of curator, artist and KesselsKramer co-founder Kessels, who often uses found imagery to uncover a more surreal side of photography – such as his In Almost Every Picture book series. Sauvin has also spent years collecting photography, creating the Beijing Silvermine project to rescue 800,000 negatives, taken over over a 20-year period, that were originally set for recycling.

The back of each postcard includes a title, which lends the collection a vaguely poetic sensibility. According to the publisher, readers can rip out all the postcards to recreate the duo’s original dialogue, and turn them over to see the “abstract tale” created by the titles on the other side.

Talk Soon is published by Atelier Éditions, priced $36; atelier-editions.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham