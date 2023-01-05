Step inside the fantasy world of Frank Frazetta

A hefty new monograph from Taschen celebrates the illustrator’s work – from bristling depictions of Tarzan and Conan to heavy metal record sleeves and high fantasy concept art

By

The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta re-assesses the artist’s influence on visual culture in the wake of his ever-increasing popularity (the publisher’s press release points out that his Egyptian Queen painting broke records in 2019, when it sold for $5.4m).

Known for his contributions to fantasy and science fiction magazines of the 50s and 60s, as well as his portrayal of pulp magazine hero Conan The Barbarian, Frazetta was, writes curator Dan Nadel, “gloriously vulgar”. “He didn’t imagine narrative scenes so much as emotional and psychological spaces not so dissimilar from the psychedelic mind space in which no rules apply,” says Nadel in the book’s introduction.

Top image: Sea Witch, for the cover of Eerie No. 7, 1966; Above: The Encounter, for the cover of L Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume V, 1988
Swords of Mars, for the cover of Swords of Mars & Synthetic Men of Mars, 1974. Courtesy of the Korshak Collection and Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc
Painting created for Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Escape On Venus, 1972. Courtesy of Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc

Frazetta started drawing and painting in his teens, becoming a published cartoonist aged just 16. He went on to make work for various pulp publishers including EC Comics – which was the company behind horror comic Tales From The Crypt – as well as producing his own Tarzan-esque adventure story, set in the jungle. He rarely stayed anywhere for too long, but according to Nadel he had a serious influence on the fantasy art style.

The monograph journeys through Frazetta’s work, divided into chronological chapters that focus on his most significant projects, and with plenty of big images to pore over. The book doesn’t shy away from his more difficult aspects either, acknowledging Frazetta’s problematic depictions of women and people of colour, as well as the artist’s own, significant ego.

Dawn Attack, for L Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume VII, 1985
The cover for Buck Rogers Featured in Famous Funnies, 1954

In one memorable part of the introduction, Nadel returns to a 1977 Esquire profile of the artist at his peak. “His drafting table was in the living room – he painted mostly at night, entertained visitors, and enjoyed his notoriety,” Nadel writes. “He didn’t read the books he illustrated or listen to the bands who worshipped him.”

The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta is published by Taschen; taschen.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LOUGHBOROUGH

JUNIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

ARTWORKER

WIGAN