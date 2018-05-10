CR Film: We visit Tate Modern’s new exhibition, Shape of Light
Tate Modern’s new exhibition brings together 100 years of experimental photography from the likes of Man Ray, László Moholy-Nagy and Maya Rochat. We talk to Curator Simon Baker about the show
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk