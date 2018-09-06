Sustainability issues are at the heart of Carlsberg’s new identity by Taxi Studio. We speak to Creative Director Spencer Buck about the challenges of rebranding in an environmentally friendly way, and ditching the lager’s laddish reputation

Taxi Studio’s relationship with Carlsberg dates back to 2010, when the agency was brought in to help tackle the company’s lacklustre sales and laddish image. Carlsberg wasn’t the only lager brand having problems at the time – the market as a whole had also been in decline, thanks to a more health conscious public reducing their alcohol consumption and the rise of the craft beer brigade.

The work that the Bristol-based agency has done for Carlsberg over the last eight years has formed part of the brand’s ongoing strategy that looks to both champion its Danish roots, and create a more coherent relationship between the overall Carlsberg brand and sub-brands such as Export and Elephant.