Can you really pick and choose whether to be brave? Tea Uglow, Creative Director of Google Creative Lab in Sydney, examines society’s understanding of fear and bravery, and the clichés and limitations it may contain

It’s time for me to fess up. I’m really brave. Apparently. There are a lot of wise words already written about bravery and fear. I’m not about to add to them here. Instead, I’m going to stand them up, push them over, and then feel smug. That’s not brave either, because I’m not actually brave, at least not in the way that you perhaps think of the word. But at the end of this I might suggest what being brave looks like to me.

It’s a speech writer’s dream, to perfectly boil down the essence of that human juxtaposition: fear and bravery. What is bravery? What is fear? When does one become the other? What do the poets make of it – the speech writers of our limbic reality – our rock stars?

Expose yourself to your deepest fear; after that, fear has no power, and the fear of freedom shrinks and vanishes. You are free. Jim Morrison