The secrets of nurturing young creative talent

We speak to the faculty of top art and design schools – Falmouth University, Gobelins and the School of Visual Arts – to get an insight into how they spot talent and the pressures of reputation

When applying to an art and design institution or looking at a school’s alumni, talk of reputation inevitably comes up. This might be subjective, but when the same schools continue to churn out great creative after great creative it makes sense to look a little deeper to find out if it’s the students, the teaching or a combination of the two that’s behind a successful stream of alumni.

With this in mind, we’ve spoken to a handful of lecturers and department heads at three leading art and design schools: Sue Clarke, senior illustration lecturer at Falmouth University in Cornwall; Joseph Maida, chair of the BFA photography and video department at School of Visual Arts in New York; and Moïra Marguin, head of animation at Gobelins l’École de l’image in Paris. They discuss tailoring teaching style depending on the student; how you can spot a great future creative; the importance of thoroughly preparing students for the professional world; and more.

Top: The photography darkroom at School of Visual Arts in New York. Above: Kerris Vean building, Falmouth Campus