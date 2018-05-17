Teenage Stanley Kubrick’s images of New York life

Photos by a 17-year-old Stanley Kubrick are collected together in a Taschen book celebrating the director’s largely forgotten career as a Manhattan photojournalist.

Once upon a time Kubrick wasn’t an acclaimed film director, he was a teenage photographer shooting images for New York’s bi-weekly Look magazine. Offering a glimpse into the director’s earliest creative endeavours, Taschen’s Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs brings these images together – showing them as they would have appeared at the time, and sharing the magazine stories that they were accompanied by.

