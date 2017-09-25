More from CR

Pentagram work for The National takes wry look at corporate branding

New York-based Pentagram partner Luke Hayman has collaborated with The National on designs for their new record Sleep Well Beast, working across the sleeve design and promotional materials ranging from t-shirts to more unexpected items, like staplers and sellotape dispensers. The band counts not one but two members with graphic design-related backgrounds, with bassist Scott Devendorf having […]

Camille Walala on her process and making it in the creative industries

Camille Walala’s colourful graphics have been appearing all over London of late. In the past few years she has applied her distinctive style – a Memphis-inspired mix of bright colours, monochrome patterns and simple shapes – to a narrowboat, a pedestrian crossing, two school playgrounds, a multi-storey office building and a nightclub as well as several […]

