Plymouth College of Art has launched a campaign that encourages young people to “keep creating” – an uplifting message amidst a drop in the number of students taking creative courses.

The number of students taking art and design GCSEs fell to its lowest level since 2000 this year. The number of UK students applying to study art and design at university has also decreased and is down 17,000 from 2016.

TEMPLO’s campaign for Plymouth College of Art

Branding agency TEMPLO’s recruitment campaign for Plymouth College of Art encourages young people to “keep learning, keep making, keep sharing”. Copy by Nick Asbury reads: “This is the spirit that drives everything we do. It starts with the people who come here – the optimists, activists, communicators. We provide a place where they come together … and make things happen.”

The campaign is aimed at 17 to 18-year-olds and is built around a series of “typographic loops”. Each loop is made up of words related to creativity such as “transform”, “act” and “excite”. Bold black-and-white type appears alongside images of current staff and students and the message “Live.Make.#KeepCreating”.

TEMPLO says the campaign is inspired by the idea that the creative process “is always in flux” and “ever changing”. It has been rolled out across the college – appearing on signs, vehicles, tote bags and posters across campus – and will also appear on billboards and posters around the country.

TEMPLO has also created animations for Twitter and Instagram (shown below) which feature animated versions of the typographic loops. More on the campaign here.

Credits

Creative director: Pali Palavathanan

Designers: Steve O’Neil & Sarah Wickings

Copywriting: Nick Asbury

Photography: Andy Ford & Sarah Packer