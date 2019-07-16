Terry Crews stars in Kim Gehrig’s new music video for Brittany Howard

Kim Gehrig is perhaps best known for her advertising work. She directed some of 2018’s most talked-about commercials – from Libresse’s Viva La Vulva to Nike’s Dream Crazier and Gilette’s controversial spot calling out toxic masculinity – but the Australian director has also made some excellent music videos. Her film for Wiley and Mark Ronson track Cash in My Pocket offered a gloriously silly look at London office life, while her colourful promo for Chaka Khan’s Like Sugar made clever use of looping visuals.

Her latest video for Brittany Howard’s track Stay High – the first single from the Alabama Shakes frontwoman’s forthcoming solo album – is another stellar piece of work.

Shot in Howard’s hometown of Athens, it follows a factory employee played by Brooklyn 99 actor Terry Crews on his way home from work, making a quick stop at a supermarket and a local cafe before pulling up at his front door to see his family.

Nothing out of the ordinary happens – for Crews’ character, it’s just a day like any other – but there’s something compelling about watching him drive through his neighbourhood while singing to himself in his car. It speaks to a truth we can all relate to – the joy at punching out at the end of a long day and coming home to our nearest and dearest – and aims to show a different side to life in a place that Howard says is “so often misunderstood”.

The film is dedicated to Howard’s father. Both Howard and her Dad make a brief cameo appearance, and all of the actors aside from Crews are friends and relatives of the musician.

Crews agreed to star in the video after Howard got in touch to explain the meaning behind the song. “I got an email from Brittany, asking me to be a part of a song she wrote that was all about her Dad and how special he was to the family. And she poured her heart out in this letter,” he says. While Howard initially offered to shoot the film in Los Angeles, Crews said he told her: “I’m coming to you. We’re going to Alabama. We’re going to where you grew up, where your family is.”

The film is filled with rich details – from the scenes of children playing in the freezer aisle of the grocery store, and families queuing up for a cold ice cream as dusk sets in, to the checkout counter lights that chime in time to the music. Crews puts in a great performance, revealing what Howard describes as his characters’ “inner beauty, grace and humanity” through his interactions with people he encounters on his commute.

It isn’t sentimental or twee, but instead feels like a celebration of the simpler things in life – like enjoying the company of family and friends and feeling a sense of belonging in your local neighbourhood. It’s a quiet piece of work, with no dramatic twist or big reveal, but all the more powerful for it.