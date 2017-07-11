Test your musical knowledge with the Alphabet of Rock by Dorothy

Can you guess all 26 rock bands? Name all the bands to win a poster!

Dorothy’s Alphabet of Rock poster designed by Phil Skegg

Design agency Dorothy have designed this Alphabet of Rock made up of letters from classic band logos. Name as many as you can! We’re giving away a poster to whoever can name the maximum number of bands correctly. Leave your responses in the comments section bellow.

Contest closes 12 p.m. July 12

(Thank you to those who have started sending their answers in. In the spirit of the game we’re keeping comments hidden till noon tomorrow. Keep them coming!)