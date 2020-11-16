The Annual 2021: Meet the Judges

We’ve invited over 30 judges from across the worlds of design, marketing and advertising to judge our Annual 2021 awards. Read all about who will be viewing your work here

By
A selection of the Creative Review Annual 2021 judges

Our aim at Creative Review is to have the work that is entered into our Annual awards judged by the widest possible of industry experts we can. Last year, for the first time, we introduced an initial remote judging stage, where a wide selection of judges from across the world helped contribute to creating a shortlist of work.

We are taking the same approach this time, and have asked over 30 judges from around the world to cast their expert eyes over the entries for us. A smaller group of judges will then come together in February to pick the final winners.

Included this year are experts from the field of design, such as Design Studio’s Paul Stafford, New York-based designer and educator Gail Anderson, Studio Nari founder Caterina Bianchini, Hort’s Eike Konig, and many more. From the fields of advertising and social, we have the likes of Droga5’s Shelley Smoler, AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott, and Engine’s Ete Davies, as well as Mobbie Nazir from We Are Social, and Puds&Co’s Elizabeth Puddicombe.

This year also sees the introduction of a new Advertising Craft category, and we have production experts including Stink Studio’s Mark Pytlik, Riff Raff’s Matthew Fone, and Greatcoat Films’ Simon Oxley helping us out this time. Finally, we also have expertise from marketers from Channel 4, Bumble, ITV and more joining us this year.

A selection of the Creative Review Annual 2021 judges

2020 has certainly been a strange and challenging year, though one thing that it has shown is the value of creativity and creative thinking, as both a support and inspiration for people in their daily lives, as well as a vital business tool.

So whether you’re a brand, agency, studio, or even an individual with a great idea, if you have a piece of creative work that you’re particularly proud of, please enter it into the Annual this year for the chance for it to be seen by our stellar team of judges (and remember, if you’re a student, an individual, or a small studio or agency of fewer than 10 people, you get a 40% discount on each entry).

The deadline for entries is December 11.

For all info on the CR Annual 2021, including a full list of this year’s judges, head to creativereview.co.uk/the-annual-enter/

Latest from CR

More from CR

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Designing TV titles for the streaming age

As TV and streaming services fight for viewers in an ever-more competitive landscape, design matters. Here, we look at the role of opening sequences in the era of the ‘skip intro’ button, and examine their role in hooking in viewers

Leopold from I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating by Alec Soth

Alec Soth’s venture into the great indoors

As his photo series I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating goes on show at Foam in Amsterdam, Alec Soth discusses the intimacy of photographing people at home and how the project has taken on a new metaphorical meaning in these times

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham