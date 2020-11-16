The Annual 2021: Meet the Judges

We’ve invited over 30 judges from across the worlds of design, marketing and advertising to judge our Annual 2021 awards. Read all about who will be viewing your work here

A selection of the Creative Review Annual 2021 judges

Our aim at Creative Review is to have the work that is entered into our Annual awards judged by the widest possible of industry experts we can. Last year, for the first time, we introduced an initial remote judging stage, where a wide selection of judges from across the world helped contribute to creating a shortlist of work.

We are taking the same approach this time, and have asked over 30 judges from around the world to cast their expert eyes over the entries for us. A smaller group of judges will then come together in February to pick the final winners.

Included this year are experts from the field of design, such as Design Studio’s Paul Stafford, New York-based designer and educator Gail Anderson, Studio Nari founder Caterina Bianchini, Hort’s Eike Konig, and many more. From the fields of advertising and social, we have the likes of Droga5’s Shelley Smoler, AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott, and Engine’s Ete Davies, as well as Mobbie Nazir from We Are Social, and Puds&Co’s Elizabeth Puddicombe.

This year also sees the introduction of a new Advertising Craft category, and we have production experts including Stink Studio’s Mark Pytlik, Riff Raff’s Matthew Fone, and Greatcoat Films’ Simon Oxley helping us out this time. Finally, we also have expertise from marketers from Channel 4, Bumble, ITV and more joining us this year.

2020 has certainly been a strange and challenging year, though one thing that it has shown is the value of creativity and creative thinking, as both a support and inspiration for people in their daily lives, as well as a vital business tool.

So whether you’re a brand, agency, studio, or even an individual with a great idea, if you have a piece of creative work that you’re particularly proud of, please enter it into the Annual this year for the chance for it to be seen by our stellar team of judges (and remember, if you’re a student, an individual, or a small studio or agency of fewer than 10 people, you get a 40% discount on each entry).

The deadline for entries is December 11.

For all info on the CR Annual 2021, including a full list of this year’s judges, head to creativereview.co.uk/the-annual-enter/