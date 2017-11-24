The exhibition Making Wellbeing: from birth to death highlights work by architects and designers that creates richer kinds of social engagement possibilities. The architecture of affection is about drawing on the power that comes from the design of materials, people and spaces

Making Wellbeing at the Built Environment Trust. Exhibition identity and design: Studio Pensom. Photo: Agnese Sanvito

“Is there anyone who has not, at least once, walked into a room and ‘felt the atmosphere’?” wrote feminist philosopher Teresa Brennan in the opening lines to her final book, The Transmission of Affect. I’ve felt it many times, in business meetings, classrooms, gigs and nightclubs, churches and occasionally in libraries where the silence is tangible – crafted by the readers, shelves, books – creating that visceral anticipation of discovery.

“The transmission of affect,” writes Brennan, “if only for an instant, alters the biochemistry and neurology of the subject. The ‘atmosphere’ or the environment literally gets into the individual. Physically and biologically, something is present that was not there before, but it did not originate sui generis: it was not generated solely or sometimes even in part by the individual organism or its genes.” Brennan is describing a kind of power generated by an ecosystem of people, materials, biology, chemistry, affect and atmosphere as a tangible feeling outside of us but that moves through us.

In helping to curate the Making Wellbeing: from birth to death exhibition at The Built Environment Trust in London three key features emerged: wellbeing is the creation of healthy atmospheres or affect as Teresa Brennan calls it; this atmosphere is created from a dynamic interaction of spaces, materials, technologies, design, engineering, people; in making wellbeing the word ‘building’ is not a noun, a static entity, but an ongoing activity of making.

The Making Wellbeing exhibition charts a journey beginning with the work of architects Rosan Bosch Studio. Their design of the Vittra Telefonplan elementary school in Stockholm in 2011 gained attention worldwide. Good magazine asked if this, “classroom-free school is the future for learning.” An alternative to a conventional classroom approach, the students are taught in groups adjusted to their achievement level, with different spaces designed around the school’s educational principles – “the watering hole”, “the show-off”, “the cave”, “the campfire” and “the laboratory”.

Liceo Europa. Photo: Kim Wendt

Rosa Bosch’s more recent project, a preschool at Liceo Europa in Zaragoza, Spain, creates spaces to facilitate the different learning styles of children such as learning with the body through hands-on learning and physical challenges. There is a growing body of research which breaks down the impact of different elements of the built environment, an ecology of energies, air, temperatures and materials. A study by researchers at the University of Salford’s School of the Built Environment highlighted the impact of discrete elements on student progress. It identified seven key design parameters that best predict the pupils’ progress: Light, Temperature, Air Quality, Ownership, Flexibility, Complexity and Colour. When measuring the schoolchildren’s learning progress these building and design elements combined to make up 16% of all the different drivers of learning – not an inconsiderable figure.

If atmosphere, as Teresa Brennan suggests, is not reducible to ‘air’, so temperature isn’t reducible to heat. Swiss architect Peter Zumthor writes in his book Atmospheres that, materials such as steel can bring down the temperature of space, extracting warmth from our bodies, but “what also comes to mind when I think of my own work is the verb ‘to temper’ – a bit like the tempering of pianos perhaps, the search for the right mood, in the sense of instrumental tuning and atmosphere as well. So temperature in this sense is physical, but presumably psychological too. It’s in what I see, what I feel, what I touch.”

Peter Barber, Holmes Road project

Atmosphere is political too, a quick google search for ‘toxic politics’ reveals a profoundly unhealthy political atmosphere. Which is why it was important to include in the Making Wellbeing show work by architect Peter Barber. His Holmes Road micro-homes in Kentish Town, London, enable homeless citizens, previously disconnected from the social connections and sense of self we take for granted, to create a new relationship with the social and with their sense of self. The atmosphere of the houses in Holmes Road is partly created by: natural light through a partially glazed door, circular windows and a roof light; materials and forms that depart from institutional building types; and the central garden, which becomes a venue for interaction, for growing things, for growing the capabilities of the residents, opening them up to think about food, nutrition and their bodies – care and wellbeing as a practice of creative self-design.

Likewise, the Healthy Housing for the Displaced prototyping project at the University of Bath, with research partners from Princess Sumaya University for Technology (Jordan), German Jordanian University (Jordan), and Mersin University (Turkey) aims to creates structures that provide shelter, food, water, electricity, health services. It’s with the understanding that design is intimately connected in constructing wellbeing.

The shelter design will use novel combinations of conventional and non-conventional materials to ensure the shelters naturally stay warm in winter and cool in summer but it’s also about designing structures that can help create a sense of dignity, privacy, control, independence. It’s sometimes easy to think of refugees, as helpless, as affectless, without any ability to affect us beyond their identity (status as identity) as refugees. One of my German students returned to Germany briefly in the winter of 2015 to help in one of the refugee camps. A defining moment for her was when distributing clothes one of the refugees refused the jeans – ‘it’s not my style’. One can imagine certain kinds of reactions to the “ungratefulness…refugees shouldn’t be choosey.” But actually more than anyone else refugees need to be choosey. It was a lesson that wellbeing in the built environment is about facilitating autonomy.

Storstroem prison. Photo by Torben Eskerod

Which is what drives the architecture and design of CF Møller’s Storstrøm prison in Denmark, whose materials and spaces are all encouraged to foster an atmosphere – not of threat or surveillance – where inmates feel inspired to manage themselves like they will have to on release. Landscape is central to self-management and resocialisation, kitchen gardens are planned as an activity for the inmates, who can learn how to grow fruit and vegetables. Those looking with a sceptical eye preferring a more punitive and familiar approach, may be persuaded by the outcomes – Denmark has recidivism rates of 29% as opposed to 49% in England and Wales.

The Equal by Design project by Peg Rawes (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) and Beth Lord (University of Aberdeen) explicitly addresses this relationship between architecture, design and the ability to look after yourself and therefore contribute to society – the feeling of being able to contribute is an important aspect of wellbeing. In the Equal by Design documentary film project Peg Rawes says, “Humane approaches to design are intimately concerned with wellbeing and equality. These are values are something which we all see necessary to ourselves as individuals they are also something which really are at the heart of housing.”

The wellbeing of feeling good, the architecture of affection as a kind of personal and social power is most obvious in the exhibit of New Ground, the first senior co-designed cohousing community of its kind in the UK. This pioneering cohousing community is inhabited by women aged 50 and above Older Women’s Co-housing group (OWCH), this new purpose-built block of flats in High Barnet is an alternative to living alone.

The success of the cohousing relationships are already designed to the space through the activity of the residents participating in the design. The atmosphere is already being created. Angela, an 84-year old resident said that helping in the design, “gave me a sense of what it was going to be like to be there – I felt already at home when I moved because I was creating it.” Angela’s insight is that home is a feeling, and this feeling, atmosphere, affection, is not something that’s given, it’s something we design and create. This architecture of wellbeing is not just about creating healthy spaces, it’s about engendering community and politics designed with affection.

Making Wellbeing: from birth to death runs through January at the Built Environment Trust in London. John O’Reilly helped curate the exhibition and is Executive Editor of BE: Journal of the Built Environment Trust