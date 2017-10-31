Artists and designers create ping pong bats for charity auction

Charity auction The Art of Ping Pong returns with bats and tables designed by George Hardie, Mr Bingo, Sebastian Cox and more…

Each year, The Art of Ping Pong invites designers, artists and illustrators to transform a ping pong paddle into a work of art. Their creations are exhibited in London and sold off to raise money for charity.

The project has raised over £15,000 since it was founded by Algy Batten in 2013. Previous contributors include Turner Prize-nominated artist David Shrigley, sculptor and Spitting Image headbuilder Wilfrid Wood and master of letterpress Alan Kitching.

For 2017 The Art of Ping Pong is selling bats, tables and t-shirts by 27 artists to raise money for young adult cancer support charity Trekstock. Artists include George Hardie, who illustrated the cover of Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon, Mr Bingo, best known for sending offensive illustrations to strangers through his Hate Mail project, and furniture maker Sebastian Cox. Illustration collective Nous Vous, sculptor Zuza Mengham and papercraft artist Hattie Newman are also taking part.

Charlie Oscar Patterson’s ping pong table

Two mini ping pong tables are up for sale: one is covered in monochrome doodles by illustrator Mr Doodle and the other features a pink and red geometric design by artist Charlie Oscar Patterson.

Bats and tables are on display at Protein Studios in Shoreditch until November 30 and you can browse or bid for designs online at theartofpingpong.co.uk. The auction ends at midnight on November 30.

Six artists have repurposed their designs for graphic t-shirts produced by Everpress. T-shirts cost £20 each and are available to buy at everpress.com/theartofpingpong for the duration of the auction.