The Art of the Wu-Tang Clan

CR talks to RZA and Mathematics of legendary hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan about its logo design, album artwork and fashion lines, as well as the controversial art ‘experiment’, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin

“Mathematics designed the logo and somebody said, ‘it looks like a bird’. And somebody else said, ‘yeah, it’s like an eagle’. And I was like, ‘nah, it’s a phoenix. It’s a black phoenix.” And that’s what it’s become to me. It has been to the ashes and returned back up.”

Sitting in a hotel in West London, the Wu-Tang Clan’s de facto leader RZA is talking about the evolution of the group’s logo. We might know it primarily as the symbol for the musical collective, which over the past 25 years has featured a shifting line up, primarily including rappers RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Yet it was originally created for Wu-Tang Productions, RZA’s company, and he had bold ambitions for the identity from the outset.

“First it was a company,” he says. “So Mathematics wasn’t designing a logo for a music group, he was designing a logo for my company, for my business products. I was like, ‘there’s no reason why I couldn’t be recognised like McDonald’s, Mickey Mouse ears’. There was no reason why.”

The Wu-Tang logo has arguably achieved this level of recognition. Twenty-five years on from the release of the group’s first single, Protect Ya Neck, the logo both represents one of the greatest hip hop groups of all time – proving adaptable across all its various ventures – but also has an iconic cultural significance all of its own.

Wu-Tang Clan logo, on a jacket at the launch of new album Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues at Rough Trade in London

RZA (left) and Mathematics at the Rough Trade launch. All photos from the event by Janvier Wete

It could have looked a little different though, according to Mathematics, who has produced new Wu-Tang album The Saga Continues, and is doing press for the album alongside RZA. “We talked about it for a while, different things,” he remembers. “It went through different phases. We knew definitely we wanted to create a symbol, something that was definitely recognisable.

“I drew a W with a hand coming out of it, holding a head, chopped off,” he continues. “It was a little too gory though, too graphic. So we just simplified it to the W.”

RZA specifically wanted to reference the martial arts that had inspired the collective’s name in its identity. “One thing that the Wu-Tang was looking to invoke was the idea of either spirituality or wisdom through the book or the sword,” he says.

“I wanted to invoke that energy, and the company wanted to invoke that energy. So that’s the foundation idea of what the logo symbolises…. It’s endless, we could pour from this for a hundred years and still there’ll be more. Because we’re pulling from present, future and history at the same time. And therefore it’s infinite, Wu-Tang is forever.”

Wu-Tang’s album artworks are drawn from a range of sources and inspirations. “If you go back and look at some of the art on our albums, you’ll see the different things that have been reflected over the years,” says RZA. “You’ll notice that some of them are looking ahead, some are esoteric, and some of them are just a reflection of what our childhood experience was.”

RZA cites the recurring influence of Star Wars and comic books, as well as Shaolin art – “the yellow and the red” – and the Universal Flag of Islam, designed by Universal Shaamgaud Allah. “He had the black and the gold and the white mixed together that was such an important emblem for us, as youth,” he says. “That led to our first sticker being black and gold.”

Cover for 1998 album The Swarm

Cover of GZA’s 1995 album Liquid Swords

The cover and title of the 1998 Wu-Tang album The Swarm were drawn from the 1978 movie of the same name. “The Swarm is a movie I saw at the age of eight, and it never left my head,” says RZA. He saw a connection between the swarm of African killer bees in the film and the Wu-Tang. “Wu-Tang is that swarm of killer bees,” he says. “We took it as an analogy, that they’re talking about us – ‘here we come!’”

Comic book imagery features on many covers, including Liquid Swords, the 1995 solo album by GZA, designed by Mathematics. “We was heavy into chess during that period of time,” says RZA. “That album, all the singles were a puzzle, you had to get all four singles and fit them together to make the cover. I wanted people to actually collect these things.” Other covers were inspired by the Daredevil comic book character, while The Saga Continues makes reference to early hip hop graffiti.

“A lot of the ideas [for the covers] come from me,” says RZA. “There’s other members in the crew, such as Raekwon and Ghostface who also come up with ideas. For Iron Flag [the collective’s fourth studio album, released in 2001], I realised that Wu-Tang was becoming more tattooed on people, it was becoming more of a spiritual movement for some people, not only musical, so I said ‘we need to represent the flag of it’. We took a picture similar to the World War Two heroes holding their flag up and we emulated that picture for our album cover.”

In the early days, RZA was also inspired by the stickers put up by hip hop trio Naughty By Nature, who were behind the 1991 hit single O.P.P. “They had these O.P.P stickers everywhere, you would see them all over New York,” he says. “So the first thing I had [Mathematics] do was design me a sticker, because I wanted to put my sticker all over New York. So I was inspired by that.

“The funny thing is me and Treach [Naughty By Nature’s lead rapper] were both signed to Tommy Boy,” he continues. “We fell asleep on each other’s shoulders in limousines because they promoted both of us together, right, but I was noticing ‘well, I ain’t got no stickers!’ (laughs). They’ve got stickers, I ain’t got no stickers. ‘Yo, I need stickers!’

“And I paid $250 to get my first stickers, I got them myself. So I was the type of kid who was thinking that nobody’s going to do it for me, I’ve got to do it myself.”

Piles of new album Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues at the Rough Trade event

Cover of 2001 Wu-Tang album Iron Flag

This mentality can also be seen in Wu-Tang’s expansion into fashion. While it’s now pretty de rigueur for all hip hop stars to have their own clothing line, when Wu-Tang got into it, it was still unusual. “There wasn’t a lot of hip hop guys doing it at the time,” says RZA. “Maybe some guys had hoodies, or T-shirts. Naughty By Nature had underwear, with O.P.P on it.”

The decision to create clothes was initially inspired by practical concerns. “We wore our clothes a certain way,” RZA recalls. “We all loved Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren … they could be an inspiration to us, but their sizes didn’t fit black people. We come from the baggie era – we wanted XX, and they didn’t go past X. And X is just an L anyway! We loved their colours, but we wanted the sizes to fit how we dress.”

RZA and the crew were also inspired by less expected fashion outlets. He talks about the clothes he picked up while on the road with Ghostface, which were from discount stores and unbranded. “Me and Ghost would go to Ohio a lot, and we would go to the store and buy five pairs of pants, and they’d cost 30 bucks a piece. These pants all had elastic at the bottom, and they had drawstrings at the top. There was no brand.

“We was like ‘yo, when you wear your pants like that, if you’re a street hustler, you can really do a lot of things with your pants’ – you could have your weapon there [in the waistband], you could have your money stashed in the bottom of your leg, you know what I mean? I guess these pants were kind of military in nature. So we said, ‘let’s make our own pants, and let’s make them with a drawstring’.

“Also, me and Ghost back then, we could always never find a belt – we’re living on the road, and we’re wearing baggy clothes, you need a belt! So we were like ‘let’s make all our clothes with drawstrings’. Then you never need a belt. Eventually of course, we made a Wu Tang belt [laughs].”

RZA wearing a jacket from Wu-Tang’s most recent fashion line at Rough Trade in London

Mathematics at Rough Trade in London

Wu-Tang’s DIY approach to fashion was initially hugely successful, though eventually stalled due to lack of investment. “We actually got up to five different stores, we had five brick and mortar stores selling our product,” says RZA. “We thought it would be 50 of them – and it would have been in all reality, we made a few errors at the wrong point of time. But we made the window of Macy’s with our clothing. That was a big moment in hip hop history, and we’re the ones that did it.

“We thought we’d keep going on,” he continues. “We made a mistake and the basic mistake for us was we thought we could do it all by ourselves. And we can’t. You can’t build a building by yourself – we thought we could. We tried!”

RZA expresses some frustration that nobody offered to invest in their ventures. “We never, ever got the opportunity,” he says. “We never had somebody come and say, ‘here’s $25 million’. That never happened to us.

“I actually wanted that, I needed that…. Even to this day, right now, we’ve started this new company, 36 Chambers, where we have a new clothing line, we have a new record out … but it’s all self-funded. It’s cool, we’re entrepreneurs. But if we would have got to the peak of our art, it would have taken infusion from an outside third party.”

The highly exclusive box set/artwork Once Upon a Time in Shaolin

As well as music and fashion, the Wu-Tang Clan is also famous for an art ‘experiment’, which saw its double album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin sold via the auction house Paddle8 in 2015. The album was presented in immaculate packaging and was sold on the basis that the music cannot be released for commercial gain until 2103 (it can be distributed for free, however). Adding to the concept’s notoriety was its purchaser, controversial US businessman Martin Shkreli, currently in jail for fraud, who paid $2 million for it.

Conceived in partnership with Wu-Tang producer Cilvaringz, the project had serious roots, according to RZA, despite the hoop-la it has generated in the media. “It was an attempt to fuse music and art together,” he says. “We took the art world idea of singularity and we applied it to music.”

There have been those who have speculated on whether it is a ‘true’ Wu-Tang album, but RZA rejects this questioning. “It’s a great album,” he says. “And it contains probably more than any album we ever did. Wu-Tang has a lot of offshoots and this album actually grabbed everybody together, every vocalist is included. As well as unique artists from other places.”

In addition to being a great art stunt, the project operates as a form of time capsule, as well as a comment on the contemporary state of the music industry. “It was definitely a comment, to me, on the devaluation of music,” says RZA. “It definitely was a comment on that.”

Earlier this year, Shkreli tried to sell the object on eBay, raising over $1 million in bids, but the sale was incomplete when he returned to jail in September. RZA appears unphased that it remains in the ownership of a man often referred to as “the most hated man in America”, however.

“It doesn’t matter where it is today, because it’s going to be somewhere else tomorrow,” he says. “It’s going to be somewhere else after all of us…. That’s the goal, and I think we started something special with that.”

RZA signing albums at the Rough Trade event

Hip hop has changed dramatically over the past quarter of a century, and the Wu-Tang Clan can be credited with heralding many of the styles and movements, from music to fashion, that are now mainstream in the genre. They created a template that has since been followed by many of the younger stars to emerge after them.

RZA seems happy with this position as a kind of hip hop ‘elder’, and also of seeing others replicate their approach.

“It is an honour for us to see the homage being paid,” he says. “The replication of it is cool as well. When we was younger, we would have been mad. Because there was a hip hop law called ‘don’t bite’. But this is not a street art anymore, of guys in the neighbourhood challenging each other, this is now a worldwide phenomenon of music. Just like how soul music was, just like rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, and it inspires the next generation. So we’re proud to be a pillar of that movement that’s inspiring so many people.

“Music, art, fashion has saved our lives,” he continues. “We have high school dropouts in our organisation. We have ex-felons, ex-cons in our organisation. We have people who that are too nerdy to be cool, and too cool to be nerds in our organisation and they all are able to feed their families based on our art, our music and our fashion. And when other people replicate that, it helps them feed their families.

“And especially if you’re coming from the black community in America – I can speak on that, I can’t speak on our communities everywhere – it’s really a majority of downtrodden people that’s living cheque to cheque. And when this opportunity comes to a family, it’s almost a sports deal. It gets that family out of poverty.

“If we’ve done it for ourselves and then inspired the next generation to do it for themselves, then that’s a blessing.”

Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is out now on via 36 Chamber/eOne